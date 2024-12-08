Search icon
  • Iran, Which Had Closely Backed Assad, Says Syrians Should Decide Country's Future

Published 19:08 IST, December 8th 2024

Iran, Which Had Closely Backed Assad, Says Syrians Should Decide Country's Future

Iran, which had strongly backed President Bashar Assad's deposed government, says Syrians should decide their country's future without “without destructive, coercive, foreign intervention.”

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Iran, Which Had Closely Backed Assad, Says Syrians Should Decide Country's Future | Image: AP

Damascus: Iran, which had strongly backed President Bashar Assad's deposed government, says Syrians should decide their country's future without “without destructive, coercive, foreign intervention.” The statement from the Foreign Ministry on Sunday was the country's first official reaction to the overthrow of Assad's government by rebel forces, who reached capital Damascus over the weekend.

Iran has been a staunch supporter of Assad throughout the nearly 14-year civil war.

Updated 19:08 IST, December 8th 2024

