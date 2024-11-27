Israel Rejects ICC Arrest Warrants for PM Netanyahu and Ex-Defense Minister

The Israeli government has strongly rejected the authority of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, as well as the legitimacy of arrest warrants issued against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the former defense minister.

In a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Israel reaffirmed its longstanding position of non-recognition of the ICC’s jurisdiction, particularly over matters involving its leaders.

Here is what you need to know

Prime Minister Netanyahu held a meeting today at his office in Jerusalem with US Senator Lindsey Graham, a key ally in Washington. Senator Graham briefed Netanyahu on his efforts in the US Congress to counter the ICC’s influence and challenge the actions of countries cooperating with the court.

Parallel to these legislative efforts in the United States, Israel has taken steps to contest the ICC’s decisions directly. An official statement confirmed that the country has submitted an announcement to the ICC outlining its intention to appeal the arrest warrants. Additionally, Israel has demanded a delay in their implementation.

While the ICC has yet to publicly respond, Israel’s actions signal a multi-pronged strategy to oppose the court’s rulings both legally and politically.

The ICC has faced criticism from multiple countries, including the United States, for its investigations into alleged war crimes and its assertion of jurisdiction in cases involving non-member states. Israel, which is not a party to the Rome Statute that established the ICC, has consistently argued that the court has no authority over its actions or officials.

The controversy comes amid ongoing tensions over the ICC's investigations into alleged misconduct in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a move that has drawn international attention and divided opinions globally.