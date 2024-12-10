Search icon
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Netanyahu Taken To Witness Stand For First Time In His Trial For Alleged Corruption

Published 15:51 IST, December 10th 2024

Netanyahu Taken To Witness Stand For First Time In His Trial For Alleged Corruption

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu | Image: AP

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday took the stand for the first time in his trial for alleged corruption, setting off what will be weeks of testimony.

Netanyahu said “hello” to the judges. One judge told him he had the same privileges as other witnesses and could sit or stand as he chose.

Netanyahu will answer during his appearances to charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases. He is accused of promoting advantageous regulation for media moguls in exchange for favourable coverage of himself and his family. He is also accused of accepting tens of thousands of dollars' worth of cigars and champagne from a billionaire Hollywood producer in exchange for assisting him with personal and business interests.

He denies wrongdoing, saying the charges are a witch hunt orchestrated by a hostile media and a biased legal system that is out to topple his lengthy rule.

The trial will be an inconvenient legal spectacle for the Israeli leader at a time that he is still fighting a war in Gaza with no end in sight and as he faces with an international arrest warrant over Israel's conduct during that conflict.

It is the first time an Israeli prime minister will take the stand as a criminal defendant, an embarrassing milestone for a leader who has tried to cultivate an image as a sophisticated and respected statesman.

Netanyahu arrived at the packed courtroom ahead of his testimony, appearing at ease and shaking hands with members of his Likud party who were in attendance. Before taking the stand, Netanyahu's lawyer laid out the defense's case, and attempted to poke holes in the indictment.

Updated 18:03 IST, December 10th 2024

Benjamin Netanyahu

