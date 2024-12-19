Israel's Restriction of Water in Gaza Amounts to Act of Genocide: Human Rights Watch

New York: Human Rights Watch on Thursday accused Israel of causing the deaths of thousands of Palestinians by systematically restricting Gaza’s water supply in a campaign that amounted to “acts of genocide.”

The rights group is the latest in a growing list of critics accusing Israel of committing genocidal acts during its war in Gaza.

Israel strongly rejects these claims, stating that its military actions are aimed at Hamas militants, not the civilian population of Gaza.

‘Crime Against Humanity of Extermination’

In its report published on Thursday, HRW asserted that many infants, children, and adults have died from malnutrition, dehydration, and illness as a result of Israeli actions over the past year. These actions are said to include deliberately cutting off water and electricity to Gaza, destroying infrastructure, and obstructing the delivery of essential supplies.

“As a state policy, these acts constitute a widespread or systematic attack directed against a civilian population. Israeli officials are therefore committing the crime against humanity of extermination,” the New York-based group said.

The rights group said that the “pattern of conduct” outlined in its report and statements from Israeli officials “may indicate" genocidal intent, but it did not come down definitively on one side. Under international law, proving intent is key in concluding whether the crime of genocide has been committed.

Israel Refutes HRW Allegations

Israel said Hamas is responsible for the destruction in Gaza because the group hides and operates in schools, hospitals and residential areas. It says the October 2023 Hamas attack that triggered the war — the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust—amounts to genocide.

“Human Rights Watch is once more spreading its blood libels in order to promote its anti-Israel propaganda,” Israel's Foreign Ministry said.

It claimed Israel has worked to facilitate the flow of water and humanitarian aid into Gaza throughout the war.“Israel will continue to ensure humanitarian aid enters Gaza, in full compliance with international law,” the statement said.

The new report by Human Rights Watch outlined what the organization described as an extended, methodical campaign by Israeli officials to deprive Palestinians in Gaza of water.That has drastically reduced the water supply in Gaza, from about 83 liters (21 gallons) per person each day before the war began to between two and nine liters in the months since, the human rights group says.

The World Health Organization said people require 50 to 100 liters per day to meet basic needs and keep sickness in check.

(With inputs from AP)