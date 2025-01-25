Search icon
  • Israel Says Won't Allow Palestinians To Return To Northern Gaza Until Another Hostage Freed

Published 16:45 IST, January 25th 2025

Israel Says Won't Allow Palestinians To Return To Northern Gaza Until Another Hostage Freed

Israel says it will not allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza until Arbel Yehoud, one of the dozens of hostages held by Hamas.

Israel Says Won't Allow Palestinians To Return To Northern Gaza Until Another Hostage Freed | Image: AP

Tel Aviv: Israel says it will not allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza until Arbel Yehoud, one of the dozens of hostages held by Hamas, is released.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Yehoud was supposed to have been released Saturday as part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Hamas had earlier released four female Israeli soldiers.

Updated 16:45 IST, January 25th 2025

