Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Kill At Least 20, Palestinian Medics Report

Gaza: Palestinian medics reported that Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip overnight resulted in at least 20 fatalities, according to information shared on Monday.

One strike targeted a tent camp in the Muwasi area, an Israeli-declared humanitarian zone, killing eight people, including two children, as confirmed by Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

The Israeli military said that it targets militants, accusing them of hiding among civilians. It stated on Sunday that it had struck a Hamas militant in the humanitarian zone.

The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 hostage. Around 100 captives are still inside Gaza, at least a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel’s air and ground offensive has killed over 45,200 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ministry says women and children make up more than half the dead but does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its tally. The military says it has killed over 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.

Earlier on Sunday Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip and killed at least 22 people, including five children, Palestinian medical officials said, while Gaza's small Christian community celebrated a pre-Christmas.

Israeli authorities permitted a rare visit to Gaza by Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, leader of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, for Mass, amid the constant sound of Israeli drones.