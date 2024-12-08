Search icon
Published 08:18 IST, December 8th 2024

Israeli Minister Expresses Concerns on Violations of Disengagement Agreement Between Israel, Syria

He further emphasised Israel's concern over violations of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, noting the potential threats to its security and the safety of its c

Reported by: Asian News International
undefined | Image: undefined

Jerusalem: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Sunday highlighted growing tensions along the Israel-Syria border, and said that armed forces had entered the buffer zone on the Syrian side and carried out attacks against United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF). 

He further emphasised Israel's concern over violations of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, noting the potential threats to its security and the safety of its citizens, particularly in the Golan Heights region.

Sharing a post on X, Saar wrote, "Over the past 24 hours, armed forces have entered the buffer zone on the Syrian side of the border with Israel. Among other actions, attacks were carried out against UNDOF forces in the area."

"Israel is concerned about violations of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Israel and Syria, which also pose a threat to its security, the safety of its communities, and its citizens, particularly in the Golan Heights region. The State of Israel does not intervene in the internal conflict in Syria," the post added.

Meanwhile, after claiming control over four cities -- Daraa, Quneitra, Suwayda and Homs, Syria's main rebel group said that their focus is now on Damascus, CNN reported.

"We were able to liberate four Syrian cities within 24 hours: Daraa, Quneitra, Suwayda and Homs, and our operations are continuing to liberate the entire Damascus countryside, and our eyes are on the capital, Damascus," spokesperson Lt. Col. Hassan Abdul Ghani said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, as the Israeli army reinforced security along the Syrian border, Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi said on Saturday night that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was prepared for any scenario.
"We are monitoring to see that the local elements are not turning in our direction. We are monitoring very closely what is happening," Halevi said.

He also stressed that Israel had no intention of intervening in Syria's civil war, but was also keeping its eye on Iranian personnel evacuating the country.

"The main emphasis is to also see the Iranian exit, the Iranian interest, which from our perspective is the first necessity, and the second thing is to see the local elements here who are occupying the territory. There is an offensive response and behind it a very, very strong defensive response," he said.

A day earlier, the military confirmed Israeli forces are helping United Nations peacekeepers on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights fend off an attack by rebels.

"A short while ago, an attack was carried out by armed individuals at a UN post in the Khader area in Syria," the IDF said. "The IDF is currently assisting the UN forces in repelling the attack."
The United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) is a peacekeeping mission tasked with maintaining the ceasefire between Israel and Syria in the aftermath of the 1973 Yom Kippur War. The 1,200 monitors come from 13 countries. (ANI)

Updated 08:18 IST, December 8th 2024

