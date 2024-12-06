Israeli Officials Alarmed by Rapid Collapse of Syrian Army Defenses

Israeli intelligence officials are raising alarms after observing a rapid collapse of the Syrian Army’s defense lines in the past 24 hours. The unexpected turn of events has left senior Israeli officials startled and concerned about the potential fallout from these developments, according to a report from Axios.

What’s Happening?

Rebel forces in Syria have made swift territorial gains, capturing the city of Hama on Thursday, just days after taking Aleppo. This momentum has raised fears of a broader collapse of the Syrian Army, which has faced significant challenges during the 13-year-long civil war.

One senior Israeli official reportedly noted that the possibility of Damascus falling to rebel forces seems more realistic now than it had just a short time ago. A U.S. official echoed these concerns, pointing out that the Syrian military's resistance is crumbling.

“The Syrian military forces are not really fighting,” the U.S. official said. Despite this, the official clarified, “We don’t think the regime is in immediate danger, but this is the biggest challenge for the Assad regime in the last decade.”

Regional Concerns

Neighboring countries, including Israel, Egypt, and Jordan, have expressed their apprehension to the U.S. regarding the rapid changes in Syria. Israeli officials reportedly fear two possible outcomes:

A takeover of Syria by radical Islamist groups leading the offensive. A greater influx of Iranian forces into Syria, which could solidify Tehran's influence in the region.

Iran and its ally Hezbollah have played a key role in supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad throughout the civil war. Israel has frequently conducted military strikes to counter the presence of pro-Iranian forces near its borders. While a defeat for Assad might weaken Iran’s position, Israeli officials worry that it could also lead to other security challenges, given the Islamist factions involved in the conflict.

Urgent Consultations

In light of these developments, Israel has moved quickly to address the situation. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) held multiple urgent consultations on Thursday. Defense Minister Israel Katz also convened a meeting with senior IDF leadership to discuss the implications of the rebels’ advances.

The Bigger Picture

The Syrian conflict has long been a stage for competing regional powers. While the potential collapse of Assad's regime might weaken Iranian influence, it could also usher in instability that threatens Israel's borders. A rapid shift in Syria’s power dynamics could redraw the lines of conflict in the region.