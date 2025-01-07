'Justin Trudeau Has Let You Down': NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh Says Liberals Don't Deserve Another Chance

Ottawa: New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh on Monday reacted to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement to step down from the position of Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader.

He said that Trudeau has disappointed people and criticised him on his handling of issues like housing, groceries and healthcare.

Jagmeet Singh said that Liberals don't deserve another chance. He also took a dig at the Conservative Party and accused it of prioritising the CEOs. He urged the people of Canada to support the NDP.

In a statement shared on X, Jagmeet Singh stated, "Justin Trudeau has let you down, over and over. He let you down on the cost of housing and groceries. He let you down on fixing health care. It doesn't matter who leads the Liberals. They don't deserve another chance."

"Conservatives are jumping at the opportunity to take from you and give more to CEOs. You will pay the price of Poilievre's cuts. If you oppose callous Conservative cuts; if you oppose the rich getting richer while everyone else falls further behind - stand with the NDP this time. You can have a government that works for you for a change," he added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday (local time) that he would resign as the leader of the Liberal Party and as Prime Minister as soon as a new candidate is found for the post. Trudeau said that he had spoken to the Liberal Party President to start looking for a new Prime Ministerial candidate.

While addressing a press conference on Monday (local time), Jagmeet Singh criticised Trudeau for proroguing the Canadian Parliament and termed his decision "wrong," according to the Canada-based media channel, Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC). He said that Liberals need to be fired and New Democrats are giving an option to people of Canada who are worried about the cuts of Pierre Poilievre.

On being asked Canadian Parliament being prorogued until March 24, he responded, "Well typical liberals, they are shutting down Parliament not going to work and and Canadians actually need them to be on work, need us to go to work so it's completely wrong what they're doing. Obviously it's wrong that Liberals are choosing to shut down Parliament not going to work. If someone didn't show up to work they would get fired that's what should happen."

"We should fire the Liberals, they've let down Canadian, they need to get fired and New Democrats are going to give a real option to Canadians who are worried about the cuts of Pierre Poilievre. We have shown you that we can fight for you, we can fight and we can deliver. We fought the Liberals every step of the way to secure dental care for seniors, it was a battle, it was a fight but we did not relent we did not give up we continue to fight and we secure that for you. If you give us a chance that's exactly what we'll do in government, we will fight for you every single day, fight for the working class fight for the middle class to bring down the cost of groceries to take on those greedy CEOs that are ripping you off to make sure you can actually afford a home that's our commitment to you," he added.

He announced that New Democrats will vote against the Liberal government. He said that Conservatives under Pierre Pollievere want to cut things that people of Canada need, like pensions, healthcare, dental care and called the decision "callous," according to the Canada-based media channel, Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC).

When asked whether NDP will vote to bring down the government at the throne speech, Singh said, "Yes, whatever the vote, there will be a vote of confidence, new Democrats will be voting against this government for an election where Canadians will have a choice. The Liberals have let you down. They've let you down again and again it doesn't matter who the leader is, the Liberals have let you down they do not deserve another chance and the Conservatives under Pierre Pollievere want to cut the things that you need."

"They want to cut pensions for seniors who are already struggling. They want to cut healthcare at a time when people can't get the care they need. They want to cut dental care for Seniors and kids who are just receiving this care they want to cut that. It's a callous decision and New Democrats want to fight those greedy CEOs that are ripping you off. We want to lower your grocery bills and make sure you can actually find a home that you can afford. New Democrats are building a movement if you are worried about those cuts if you're worried about Pierre Pollievere you feel let down by the Liberals stand with us. Stand with us this time, We are building a movement to fight back, we are fighting to win till end for you," he added.

He said that Justin Trudeau has let you down in terms of cost of living. He said that Liberals are more interested in themselves than the struggles of Canadians. He also talked about the threats of US President-elect Donald Trump and tarriffs faced by Canada.

Jagmeet Singh said, "Justin Trudeau's liberals have let down Canadians they have let you down when it comes to the cost of homes. He has let you down when it comes to the cost of living and frankly it's not Justin Trudeau, it's every liberal Minister, every liberal MP who look down in their nose at you when people were saying we can't make ends meet we are struggling with the cost of living. So, it doesn't matter who the next liberal leader is they've let you down. They do not deserve another chance, they're more interested in themselves than the struggles of Canadians."

"We've got serious threats of Donald Trump and tariffs that put in question hundreds and thousands of Canadian jobs and instead of focusing on you and protecting your jobs, they're worried about themselves. We have another serious threat to the middle class in Canada and that is Pierre Poilievre and the conservatives. Pierre Poilievre and Canadians want to cut from the middle class to give to the rich CEO friends. They want to cut your pensions. They want to cut health care. They want to cut dental care to make the rich CEO buddies even richer," he added.

Trudeau's key ally Jagmeet Singh's New Democratic Party in September last year withdrew support from the Liberal Party putting Trudeau's minority government at risk an year ahead of the next general elections, CBC News reported.

The deal was scheduled to run until June 2025. Jagmeet Singh, who helped Trudeau keep his minority government in power, attacked the Canadian PM for caving to "corporate greed" and claimed that the Liberals have "let people down."