Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya Case: Iran Offers Her Support on 'Humanitarian Grounds'

Yemen: Iran, on Thursday, offered its support to Indian nurse Nimisha Priya on 'humanitarian grounds' amid the death sentence in Yemen.

Priya reportedly was arrested in an area that does not come under the rule of the Houthis, due to which, other countries can help her.

Iran said even though Priya's arrest was outside of Houthi territory, it would do everything to free her and would not hesitate to take stern steps.

India on Tuesday said it is extending all possible help to explore relevant options to help Priya.

Hailing from Kollengode in Kerala 's Palakkad district, Priya has been reportedly handed capital punishment for allegedly murdering a Yemeni citizen.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi is extending all possible help in the matter.

"We are aware of the sentencing of Nimisha Priya in Yemen. We understand that Priya's family is exploring relevant options," Jaiswal said.

"The government is extending all possible help in the matter," he added.

Jaiswal was replying to a media query.

Reports said Priya was handed capital punishment by a trial court in 2020 and Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council upheld the verdict in November 2023.

Yemen's President Rashad al-Alimi has reportedly approved Priya's death sentence.

Relatives, Activists Still Hopeful of Getting Pardon

Family members and human rights activists in Kerala are clinging to hope for a last-minute pardon for Priya who has been imprisoned in a Yemeni jail since 2017 for the crime.

"If the family of the victim, Talal Abdo Mahdi, agrees to accept blood money and pardon Nimisha Priya, her life can be saved. We remain hopeful, but urgent support from the Union Government is crucial. We are prepared to pay the required amount," Babu John, a member of the 'Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council,' told PTI.

Despite the lack of bilateral ties between India and civil war-torn Yemen, our diplomatic efforts could still bring about a positive outcome, an optimistic Babu John added.

In November 2023, Yemen’s Supreme Judicial Council upheld the death sentence but left room for a possible reprieve through blood money (diya)—a settlement with the victim’s family—according to Babu John.

This slim chance of clemency has been the focus of the council’s efforts to save the nurse’s life. Following repeated requests, a Yemeni lawyer was appointed to handle the case, and he negotiated the diya amount to 40,000 Dollars, John added.

The council, through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), facilitated the payment in two instalments. However, the execution order received presidential approval on December 30, even as the proceedings were ongoing. The diya payment was completed on December 27.

The Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council raised funds for legal fees and negotiations through a crowdfunding campaign. According to reports, the execution is scheduled to take place within a month.

The council said if they are demanding for more money it can be paid.

"We urgently need intervention, and we are ready to provide the required amount," Babu John, who worked in Yemen for several years and has been actively involved in the case, said.

"Our efforts have managed to delay the execution by nearly seven years, and she is still alive,” KL Balachandran, the lawyer representing Priya since 2017, told PTI. He also expressed optimism about the possibility of bringing Priya back home.

Nimisha's husband Tomy Thomas said that they are exploring all possibilities through the Union Government."We are hopeful," he told PTI. Thomas added that their daughter was born in Yemen and was left in his care when she was just two years old.

A daily wage labourer and driver, Thomas has been forced to send their daughter, now a seventh-class student, to a hostel due to financial constraints.

The family is burdened by a debt of Rs 60 lakh, incurred in 2015 to set up a clinic in Yemen, which was shut down in 2017, according to Thomas.

"We sold our home, car, and other possessions. Now, I have to manage the care of our daughter and Nimisha’s mother," he shared.

Priya's mother, Prema Kumari, currently in Yemen's capital Sanaa, has made an emotional appeal to the Indian government and the public to save her daughter’s life.

In a video message from Yemen, Prema Kumari urged the Centre and other authorities to intervene urgently.

"This is my final plea. She has only a few days left. Every member of the action council has worked tirelessly to raise funds. I beg the Centre and the council to do everything possible to save her life," she said. (with PTI inputs)