LA Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 13; High Winds Threaten University of California, Firefighters Brace for Impact

Los Angeles: The death toll in the California wildfires has risen to 13, with 8 fatalities in the Eaton Fire and 5 in the Palisades Fire, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff on Sunday.

Authorities expect the number to rise as devastating fires continue to spread across California. According to AP reports, potentially strong winds are heading towards California, which could push the flames towards the University of California and the famous J. Paul Getty Museum. Firefighters rushed on Saturday to contain the wildfires before the winds arrive.

The grim work of sifting through the devastation continued Saturday, with teams conducting systematic grid searches with cadaver dogs, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. He said a family assistance center was being established in Pasadena, and he urged residents to abide by curfews.

“We have people driving up and around trying to get in just to look. Stay away,” he said.

The fires have consumed about 56 square miles (145 square kilometers) — an area larger than San Francisco. Tens of thousands of people remained under evacuation orders and new evacuations were ordered Friday evening after a flare up on the eastern side of the Palisades Fire.

Since the fires first began Tuesday just north of downtown LA, they have burned more than 12,000 structures, a term that includes homes, apartment buildings, businesses, outbuildings and vehicles.

Officials warn against returning to burned homes

Some residents have been venturing back to see what can be salvaged after wildfires destroyed their homes, sifting through rubble for keepsakes. But officials on Saturday urged them to stay away, warning that the ash can contain lead, arsenic, asbestos and other harmful materials.

“If you’re kicking that stuff up, you’re breathing it in,” said Chris Thomas, a spokesman for the unified incident command at the Palisades Fire. “All of that stuff is toxic.”

Residents will be allowed to return — with protective gear — after damage teams have evaluated their properties, Thomas said.