LIVE: South Korean President Lifts Martial Law Amid Massive Outrage Across Country

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol | Image: AP

In a surprise late-night television address, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, citing the need to protect the nation from North Korea’s communist forces and to address what he described as “anti-state elements.” President Yoon claimed that the decision was necessary to safeguard the country’s liberal constitutional order and remove pro-North Korea forces from South Korea. While asserting that he had no other choice, he did not specify the measures that would accompany the imposition of martial law.

The announcement has drawn criticism from both opposition and ruling party leaders, with Yonhap News Agency reporting widespread disapproval.

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the opposition Democratic Party, called the declaration unconstitutional. He also urged the public to mobilize and gather outside the National Assembly in protest. According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, Lee has called on all lawmakers from his party to assemble at the assembly to vote down the martial law declaration.

Meanwhile, Han Dong-hoon, head of the People Power Party, also criticized the move. Despite being part of President Yoon's party, Han described the martial law declaration as “wrong” and vowed to block it.