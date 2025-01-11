Los Angeles Wildfires Now Spread In Area Larger Than Size Of San Francisco

Los Angeles: Wildfires in Los Angeles have reduced some 12,000 structures to ash and rubble, displaced thousands of others and spread over an area larger than the size of San Francisco. The aid of the US military force, The National Guard, and the enforcement of a curfew are the latest security measures after major fires tore through the city areas.

"The curfew will run from 6 pm to 6 am unless you are a public safety personnel or other disaster workers, you have no reason to be at these locations. And if we see you in these areas, you will be subject to arrest," the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Chief said at a press conference on Friday.

The LA County medical examiner's office said at least 11 have died, with five from the Palisades Fire along the coast and six from the Eaton Fire father inland.

The blazes started on Tuesday, powered by gusts from the Santa Ana winds, which slackened Thursday, though forecasters warn they could pick back up later this weekend.

More than 5,300 structures have been damaged or destroyed in the hilly coastal neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, making it the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history.

Dozens of blocks were flattened to smoldering rubble, with only the outlines of homes and their chimneys left.

More than 175,000 customers were without electricity in Southern California, nearly half of them in Los Angeles County, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide.