Luxury Bag Scandal Adds Fuel to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s Political Woes

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is fighting for his political survival amid calls for impeachment and public outrage over a series of missteps. Among the controversies undermining his presidency is the storm surrounding a luxury Dior handbag gifted to First Lady Kim Keon Hee under questionable circumstances.

The handbag, valued at 3 million won (approximately $2,250 or ₹1.9 lakh in 2022), was reportedly given to Kim by Pastor Choi Jae-young in 2022. The incident, however, gained widespread attention in November 2023 when a video of the exchange surfaced, sparking intense public and political scrutiny.

The Video That Sparked the Scandal

Pastor Choi, who has criticized Yoon’s hardline stance against North Korea, secretly recorded the video using a camera concealed in a watch. In the footage, he appears to deliver a shopping bag to Kim at an office reportedly linked to her planning firm.

In the video, Kim is heard expressing reluctance: “Why do you keep bringing these?” she says, adding, “Never buy something expensive like this.”

Despite the apparent rejection, the video’s release on a left-leaning political site opposed to Yoon’s administration reignited allegations of “pay-to-play” politics, where gifts or access are exchanged for political influence.

Political Fallout

Opposition parties have called the handbag a bribe, demanding an independent investigation. Although prosecutors cleared Kim of criminal charges after a 12-hour questioning session in July, the incident has severely damaged public trust. The president and First Lady have denied all accusations, with Yoon dismissing the gift as part of a “manoeuvre” to discredit them.

“It will be important to draw a clearer line to ensure that such incidents do not happen again,” Yoon stated, addressing the need for transparency.

Public Backlash and Historical Parallels

The scandal has reminded South Koreans of past controversies involving political elites allegedly using their positions for personal gain. It has also fueled debates over whether Kim Keon Hee’s high profile has invited undue scrutiny or whether her actions have amplified public dissatisfaction with the administration.

Wider Implications