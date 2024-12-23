Magdeburg Christmas Market Attack: Indian Embassy in Touch With Injured Indian Nationals

The Indian Embassy in Berlin has been closely monitoring the situation following the tragic attack at the Magdeburg Christmas Market, Germany on December 20, 2024. Seven Indian nationals were among those injured in the horrific incident, which left five people dead and over 200 wounded.

Support for Indian Nationals

According to embassy officials, three of the seven injured Indians have been discharged from medical care, while the remaining four are still receiving treatment. The mission is maintaining regular contact with the injured individuals, their families, and the authorities involved to ensure all necessary support is provided.

A statement from the embassy confirmed stated that the mission is in regular touch with the injured and actively providing requisite support. The mission is also in touch with their families.

The Incident

The attack occurred on Friday evening when a black BMW drove into a crowded Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. The devastating act resulted in the deaths of four women, aged 45, 52, 67, and 75, as well as a nine-year-old boy. Police said the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, is a Saudi national who has lived in Germany since 2006 and previously worked as a doctor.

Magdeburg police reported that a judge has ordered the suspect to remain in custody on charges of five counts of murder, multiple attempted murders, and several instances of dangerous bodily harm.

Ongoing Investigation