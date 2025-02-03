'May God Guide Us': Taliban Leader Omari Breaks Down Over Education Ban on Afghan Girls | WATCH

Kabul: In an unusual and emotional moment, a Taliban minister recently spoke out against the group's strict restrictions on girls' education in Afghanistan after the terror group's takeover.

During a speech, Taliban's Deputy Minister of Interior, Mohammad Nabi Omari was seen breaking down as he discussed the closure of girls' schools, a policy imposed by Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada. His plea for the reopening of schools marked a rare public display of dissent within the regime.

Addressing a gathering at a girls’ school in Khost province, Omari urged for the reopening of girls' schools, saying," All I know is that even if [girls’ education] is not a religious obligation or tradition, it is at least permissible." His words were followed by a visible display of emotion as he continued, "May God guide us. Religious studies are allowed, so modern sciences should also be permitted."

Omari expressed concern that the Taliban's strict policies could lead to future generations of Afghans who are "Muslim in name only."

This emotional plea came just days after Abbas Stanikzai, the Taliban’s Deputy Foreign Minister, was forced to flee Afghanistan after publicly condemning the closure of girls' schools and the broader suppression of rights for Afghan women.

“We call on the leadership again to open the doors of education," said Stanikzai in a video shared by his official account on the social platform X. "We are committing an injustice against 20 million people out of a population of 40 million, depriving them of all their rights. This is not in Islamic law, but our personal choice or nature.”

Many local media reports citing sources revealed that following Stanikzai’s criticism of the Taliban's actions, Akhundzada ordered his arrest.

The incident highlights growing tensions within the Taliban as some members speak out against the group's policies on women’s rights and education, while others remain steadfast in enforcing the restrictions.

The UN has said that recognition is almost impossible while bans on female education and employment remain in place and women can’t go out in public without a male guardian.