Meet Racheal Kaur, India-Origin 'Super Mom' Flies 5 Days a Week to Work to Spend More Time With Family

New Delhi: An Indian-origin woman in Malaysia has caught the attention of social media for her unusual daily commute—she takes a flight to work every day. Dubbed a ‘super commuter,’ Racheal Kaur, an assistant manager in AirAsia’s finance operations, starts her journey at 4 AM to reach her office on time, choosing to fly rather than live near her workplace, according to multiple reports surfaced after her interview with local news media outlet.

Why Choose Flights Over Renting a House?

Kaur previously rented a house in Kuala Lumpur to be closer to her office, returning to her home in Penang only once a week. However, as a mother of two—her son is 12, and her daughter is 11—she felt the need to be home every day. In early 2024, she switched to flying daily, which, surprisingly, turned out to be more affordable than renting an apartment in the city.

Her monthly expenses dropped from $474 (₹42,000) to $316 (₹28,000), even covering food and travel costs. This shift also allowed her to maintain a better work-life balance, spending quality time with her children while continuing her professional responsibilities.

Kaur’s day begins before sunrise. By 5 AM, she is on her way to the airport, catching a 5:55 AM flight to Kuala Lumpur. After landing, she reaches her office by 7:45 AM and works through the day before flying back home in the evening, arriving by 8 PM.

Despite the long hours, she calls her flight time her “me time,” using it to relax, listen to music, and reflect. Her office is just a short walk from the airport, making the commute seamless.

Why Not Work Remotely?