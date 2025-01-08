My Grandmother Might Have Been Abducted In Present-Day Britain: Elon Musk Hits Out At UK PM Starmer

Washington: Sharing a personal and heartfelt tale of his grandmother, billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday took a dig at the UK government over the handling of the child rape "grooming gangs" scandal.

While recalling all the hardships his grandmother had to endure during the Great Depression, Musk, however, pointed out that she would have been at risk of abduction in present-day Britain.

“My British grandmother, Cora Amelia Robinson, was an important part of my childhood. She was very strict but also kind and I could always count on her. She grew up very poor in England during the Great Depression only to be bombed in WW2. To earn money for food, she cleaned houses, leaving me with a lasting respect for those who do so. My Nana was one of the poor working-class girls with no one to protect her who might have been abducted in present-day Britain,” Elon Musk posted on X.

Musk Demands Resignation of UK PM Starmer

Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday called for the resignation of UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, labeling him a "national embarrassment" in a series of posts on his social media platform, X.

Musk’s remarks focus on Starmer’s time as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from 2008 to 2013. He accused Starmer of failing to bring justice to victims of grooming gangs, particularly Pakistani-Muslim groups involved in the exploitation of young girls.

Starmer’s Response To Musk ‘Line Has Been Crossed’

Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has been facing criticism over child abuse by Pak Grooming Gangs.

Responding to the allegations and criticism, Starmer has launched an attack on the people who have been ‘spreading misinformation and lies’ and has said that ‘a line has been crossed’.