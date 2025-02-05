Search icon
Published 21:01 IST, February 5th 2025

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Open Lower As Alphabet, AMD Forecasts Disappoint

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Wall Street, New York | Image: Unsplash

The tech-heavy Nasdaq led losses among the major Wall Street indexes at the open on Wednesday, following downbeat forecasts from Alphabet and AMD in a busy day for corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7.6 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 44,563.63. The S&P 500 fell 17.4 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 6,020.45​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 121.0 points, or 0.62%, to 19,533.053 at the opening bell. 

Updated 21:01 IST, February 5th 2025

