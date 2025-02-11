Election Delhi 2025 in association with

  • News /
  • World News /
  • 'Need to Rush to Work': First Thing Chinese Man Says After Being Revived from Heart Attack at Railway Station

Published 12:53 IST, February 11th 2025

Reported by: Digital Desk
'Need to Rush to Work': First Thing Chinese Man Says After Being Revived from Heart Attack at Railway Station | Image: Representative

New Delhi: A man in central China collapsed from a suspected heart attack at a railway station but shocked onlookers by regaining consciousness and insisting, "I need to rush to work." The incident took place on February 4, the final day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday, at Changsha railway station in Hunan province.  

Despite medical personnel urging him to seek treatment, warning that he could have sustained injuries from the fall, he denied going with them but after repeated request he agreed to go with them on ambulance for further treatment. 

Social Media Reactions  

The incident struck a chord with many on Chinese social media, with users expressing both sympathy and concern.  

“Oh dear, he woke up, and the first thing he thought of was making money. I am so moved!” one comment read.  

Another user highlighted the struggles of the working class: “He is not alone. Many of us carry heavy burdens—house loans, children’s education. Life is not easy.”

