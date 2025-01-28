Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Netanyahu Hopes to Meet Trump in Washington as Soon as Next Week, US Officials Say

Published 07:04 IST, January 28th 2025

Netanyahu Hopes to Meet Trump in Washington as Soon as Next Week, US Officials Say

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington as early as next week

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Netanyahu hopes to meet Trump in Washington as soon as next week | Image: AP

Washington: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington as early as next week, according to two US officials familiar with preliminary planning for the trip.

Should the trip come together in that timeframe, Netanyahu could be the first foreign leader to meet with Trump at the White House since his inauguration last week.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the planning remains tentative, said details could be arranged when Trump's special Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, travels to Israel this week for talks with Netanyahu and other Israeli officials.

The White House had no immediate comment on the plans, which were first reported by Axios. Netanyahu's spokesman, Omer Dostri, said Monday on the social platform X that the Israeli leader has not yet received an official invitation to the White House.

An Israeli official, however, said Netanyahu is expected to go to the White House in February but did not have a date. That official spoke on condition of anonymity pending an official announcement.

Witkoff told an audience at the ceremonial opening of a New York City synagogue on Sunday that he would be travelling to Israel on Wednesday to keep focusing on the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

“We have to implement the agreement in a correct way,” he said. “The execution of the agreement was important. It was the first step, but without the implementation correct, we're not going to get it right we're going to have a flare-up, and that's not a good thing. So, we're going to watch it.” The US officials said Witkoff is particularly interested in advancing the implementation and the release of Americans and others still held hostage by Hamas as well as shoring up the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. 

Updated 07:04 IST, January 28th 2025

Recommended

India, China to Resume Direct Flights, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra | LIVE
India News
'Wake Up Call For US': Trump Sounds Alarm Over China's DeepSeek AI
World News
3 Including Suspect Dead in Indiana Grocery Store Shooting, 2 Cops Hurt
World News
DeepSeek Hit with Massive Cyber Attack After AI Chatbot Tops App Stores
World News
Watch: 3,000+ Engineers Wait for Walk-In Interviews at Pune IT Company
Viral News
CMAT Answer Key 2025 to be Out soon at exams.nta.ac, Know How to Raise O
Education News
Who is Scott Bessent, US President Donald Trump's Treasury Secretary
World News
Palestinians Celebrate Their Return to North Gaza After 15 Months of War
World News
NIFT Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon At nift.ac.in, Check Details Here
Election News
Central Govt Directs Airlines To Lower Airfare To Prayagraj Mahakumbh
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: