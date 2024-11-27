Netanyahu Recommends Hezbollah Ceasefire Proposal For Cabinet Approval: What We Know

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon adding his country will respond if the Lebanon-based terror group violates the truce. In a televised address on Tuesday, Netanyahu said that he would place the ceasefire before the Cabinet and recommend its approval. Netanyahu said the vote was expected later today. If ceasefire goes as planned, it will end the 14-month old war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, putting Israel's focus on the Iranian threat.