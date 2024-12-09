‘No Issue With Deployment of Western Troops In Ukraine But…’: President Zelenskyy

Kyiv: Listing out certain demands, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said that he's open to the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine for the country’s safety and security as part of a broad effort to end the almost three-year war with Russia.

Zelenskyy, however, set out certain conditions that need to be fulfilled before the deployment of western armed forces.

‘Need To Know, When Ukraine Will Be Admitted In EU and NATO’

In a post on his Telegram channel, Zelenskyy said The deployment would be a step toward Ukraine joining NATO.

“But before that, we must have a clear understanding of when Ukraine will be in the European Union and when Ukraine will be in NATO,” Zelenskyy said.

His proposals tread a delicate diplomatic path amid international efforts to find a way of ending Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II at a time when Russia has gained an upper hand in the fighting.

(Zelynskky meets Donald Trump in Paris/Image-AP)

US President-Elect Trump Wants Complete Ceasefire

President-elect Donald Trump is working to broker a ceasefire and met with Zelenskyy in Paris on Saturday.

However, Zelenskyy stated on Monday that he would discuss Ukraine's potential NATO membership with outgoing President Joe Biden, as Biden is still in office, while Trump does not yet have the "legal rights" to make decisions on the matter.

What are Prospects of Ukraine Joining NATO

The prospects of Ukraine joining the 32-nation military alliance and the potential deployment of Western troops on its territory have been highly controversial and divisive since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

During their summit in Washington in July, NATO affirmed that Ukraine was on an “irreversible” path to membership, but stopped short of offering an official invitation. Both the United States and Germany have expressed reluctance to allow Ukraine to join NATO while it remains at war with Russia.