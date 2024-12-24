WATCH: North Korean Soldiers Run for Shelter After Being Hunted by Ukraine Drones

Kyiv: Special operations forces of Ukraine have released video footage that shows how North Korean troops are being eliminated in the Kursk region.

Dramatic video shows the drones circling troops as they scrambled to get away in an open field in Kurshchina, shared by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media X.

The video claims Ukrainian soldiers have killed 77 and wounded as many as 40 North Korean soldiers over a three-day period of fighting in the region. “One Ukrainian SOF FPV crew from 8th Regiment has destroyed 77 North Koreans over a period of three days in Kursk region.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , in his statement, said, “There are already over three thousand wounded and killed North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region. Russia is simply disposing of them in assaults. Why the Koreans should fight for Putin is a question that no normal person on Earth can answer. And unfortunately, the world is doing almost nothing to counter the criminal collaboration between Russia and North Korea.”

North Korean Soldiers in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a statment earlier said that Russian armed forces used North Korean soldiers in the assaults in the Kursk region.

Zelenskyy said in his daily evening address that so far North Korean troops were involved only in the fighting in the Kursk region, but that they could be deployed in other parts of the front.

"It is Putin who is taking steps that expand and continue this war. It is he who repels the possibility of peace," he said.

Zelenskyy also gave an update on a Russian attack on Friday night.

"Last night, the Russians used more than a hundred attack drones against our country," he said.