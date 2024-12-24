Officer Fatally Shot in a North Carolina Supermarket, Suspect in Custody

GREENSBORO: A police officer responding to a complaint of a guy with a gun inside a North Carolina supermarket was tragically shot on Monday, and a suspect was later detained, authorities said.

North Carolina Shootout

Police announced the death of Greensboro police officer Michael Horan at a news conference, saying Horan was responding to the report when he was shot shortly before midday at a Food Lion store in Greensboro in the central part of the state.

Ramona Miller told WGHP-TV she was shopping with her 6-year-old granddaughter when she heard shots being fired.

“We were on our way out and I was purchasing a lottery ticket and I was just sitting there and heard a ‘pop-pop’ and then ‘pop-pop-pop.’ I think I heard five shots,” Miller said. “At first I didn’t know it was a shooting ... but an employee yelled out, ‘Shooting! Shooting!’ ”

Miller said she and her granddaughter left the store and that police arrived soon afterward.

There was no immediate report of any injuries elsewhere in the store.

Authorities said Monday afternoon that the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation and they did not immediately release further details about how it unfolded or identify the person taken in custody. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the state’s lead law enforcement agency, is continuing the investigation.

Horan was hired in 2017 and became a sworn Greensboro Police Department officer in early 2018, Assistant Police Chief Milford J. Harris said. Horan served in the department’s patrol bureau. He also was a U.S. Coast Guard member since 2000, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“He was an excellent officer. He had an outstanding reputation inside the department and in the community,” Harris said at the news conference.

Gov. Roy Cooper said on X later Monday that he extended his condolences to Horan’s family and his fellow officers, saying the fallen officer was “courageously doing his duty protecting Greensboro when he became the victim of a senseless act of violence.” He added that he was grateful for Horan’s “brave, dedicated service.”

Earlier in the day, Cooper had posted on the social media platform that he had sent a “significant” number of state law enforcement officers to aid the emergency response in Greensboro, where a heavy police presence was apparent outside the store soon after the shooting.

The store will remain closed while authorities continue their investigation, Food Lion said in a statement, adding it was providing resources to its affected workers. It directed all questions to local law enforcement and said it was cooperating with the investigation.

The shooting was another reminder that state lawmakers should strengthen resources and improve safety for law enforcement officers, said Democratic state Sen. Michael Garrett, who represents part of Guilford County where Greensboro is located.