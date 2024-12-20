Ohio State House and Senate Designates October as Hindu Heritage Month

Washington: The Ohio State House and Senate has passed a bill to designate October as Hindu Heritage Month.

"This is a huge win for Hindus across Ohio and the country. Now, every October, we will be able to officially celebrate our Hindu heritage in Ohio," State Senator Niraj Antani said after the passage of his bill to designate October as Hindu Heritage Month in Ohio.

Antani is the first Hindu and Indian American State Senator in Ohio's history and the youngest Hindu and Indian American state or federal-elected official in the country.

"This was the culmination of a lot of work by Hindu advocates here in Ohio and across the country and I was very happy to partner with them to get this passed," Antani said. A day earlier, he amended his bill into HB 173 on the Senate floor. Both chambers subsequently passed the legislation unanimously.

"Ohio is home to millions of unique individuals, each with their own background and story," State Representative Adam Mathews said. Mathews was the House sponsor and champion of the bill and represents most of Warren County, where many Cincinnati area Hindus reside.

The bill now goes to the governor's desk for his signature or veto.

The Hindu American Foundation has welcomed the passage of the bill.

"By officially recognising Hindu Heritage Month every year, HB 173 goes a long way in ensuring that the contributions, culture and traditions of Hindu Americans are better understood and appreciated by the people of Ohio," said Samir Kalra, HAF managing director.