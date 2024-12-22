Pakistan: 16 Soldiers Killed in Terrorist Attack on South Waziristan Check Post, Says ISPR

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Sixteen soldiers were killed in an attack on a security forces check post in Makeen, South Waziristan, on Saturday, according to a statement by the military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Dawn reported.

The attack was carried out by terrorists in the region, which has been a hotspot for violent incidents since the breakdown of a fragile ceasefire agreement between the Pakistani government and the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in 2022.

The ISPR reported that the attack, which occurred late on Friday night, involved a group of terrorists attempting to assault the check post in the general area of Makeen. Security forces responded swiftly, repelling the attack and killing eight terrorists in the process. Despite their efforts, sixteen soldiers lost their lives during the encounter.

The military's statement emphasised that a sanitisation operation was underway in the area, with authorities vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The ISPR further stated, "Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve." This attack serves as a reminder of the persistent security challenges in the region, especially since the TTP's renewed attacks following the collapse of the ceasefire.

These attacks have targeted security forces and law enforcement agencies across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, reported Dawn.

Earlier this week, another violent incident occurred in Khyber District, where one soldier was killed, and four terrorists were killed during a firefight along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The ISPR reported that on the night of December 19-20, security forces detected a group of terrorists attempting to infiltrate Pakistan from Afghanistan. Following an intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed, and 22-year-old Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi, a resident of Khyber District, "having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat (martyrdom)" while valiantly fighting the attackers, Dawn reported.

The ISPR also reiterated the government's ongoing appeal to the Afghan Interim Government, urging it to manage its border effectively and prevent the use of Afghan soil by terrorist groups, particularly those targeting Pakistan.

"Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan," the statement added.

"The security forces of Pakistan remain committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR concluded.