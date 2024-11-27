Search icon
  • Pakistan: Imran Khan's Party Condemns State-Sponsored Violence at Its Rally

Published 11:50 IST, November 27th 2024

Pakistan: Imran Khan's Party Condemns State-Sponsored Violence at Its Rally

The PTI protestors were met with intense tear gas upon reaching Islamabad's D-Chowk following which the clash between protestors and security forces broke out.

Reported by: Asian News International
Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan | Image: AP

Islamabad: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Wednesday described Pakistani forces' action against PTI protesters as a "massacre ... under the brutal, fascist military regime."

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party alleged that the government's security forces assaulted the peaceful protesters in Islamabad during their rally.

In a post on X, the PTI said, "A massacre has unfolded in Pakistan at the hands of security forces under the brutal, fascist military regime led by the establishment and PMLN's illegal government. The nation is drowning in blood."

"Today, armed security forces launched a violent assault on peaceful PTI protesters in Islamabad, firing live rounds with the intent to kill as many people as possible. Snipers were also used in order to murder many civilians. With countless death and injured, the interior minister's threat to kill and then the declaration of "victory" over slaughtered innocents is enough evidence of the regime's inhumanity," it further said.

"The world must condemn this atrocity and the erosion of democracy and humanity in Pakistan. The international community must take a strong stand against this brutal crackdown," it added.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party's protests, demanding the release of its leader Imran Khan, took a violent turn on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of four security personnel and two PTI supporters, the Dawn reported.

The PTI protestors were met with intense tear gas upon reaching Islamabad's D-Chowk following which the clash between protestors and security forces broke out.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned what he said was an "attack by protesters," while Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi informed the deaths of at least four security personnel in the clash, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, PTI alleged that the security personnel fired live ammunition at the protestors, killing two and injuring four others.
Condemning the attack on Rangers and police officers by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protesters in Islamabad, PM Sharif called for the immediate identification and accountability of those responsible for the incident.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need to provide the highest level of medical care to the Rangers and police officers injured in the attack and stated that assaults on law enforcement personnel, masked as peaceful protests, are entirely unacceptable, ARY News reported.

 

Updated 11:50 IST, November 27th 2024

