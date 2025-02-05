Search icon
Published 17:55 IST, February 5th 2025

Palestinians In Ramallah Strongly Reject Trump’s Gaza Proposals

Trump’s suggestion came at a White House news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

'We Will Own It': Donald Trump Announces US Will Take Over Gaza Strip | Image: AP

Palestinians reacted strongly on Wednesday in the West Bank city of Ramallah to US President Donald Trump’s proposal that the United States “take over” the Gaza Strip and permanently resettle its residents.

Trump’s suggestion came at a White House news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who smiled several times as the president detailed a plan to build new settlements for Palestinians outside the Gaza Strip, and for the U.S. to take “ownership” in redeveloping the war-torn territory into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

His remarks drew swift opposition from allies and adversaries alike.

"Trump is an actor who is good at acting and would do well in wrestling, but when it comes to politics, he understands nothing. He should leave politics to people who actually know what they’re doing," said Ramallah resident Hatem al-Nassan.

"He (Trump) does not have the personal right to make such a decision or statement. Secondly, he sees himself as above international law. Thirdly, if he wants to displace the population of Gaza, then he should return them to their original homeland from which they were displaced in 1948, inside Israel, in the depopulated villages," resident Mohammed al-Amiri added.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called for the United Nations to “protect the Palestinian people and their inalienable rights,” saying that what Trump wanted to do would be “a serious violation of international law.”

 

Updated 17:55 IST, February 5th 2025

