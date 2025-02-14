PM Modi's Firm Message to Illegal Migrants: 'Attack the System of Human Trafficking'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that India will take back nationals residing in the United States illegally amid ongoing crackdowns. He emphasized the need to put an end to human trafficking.

During a joint press conference with President Trump following their bilateral meeting, PM Modi said the message applies globally: anyone who enters a country illegally has no right to remain there.

He said, "Those who stay in other countries illegally do not have any legal right to be there. As far as India and the US are concerned, we have always said that those who are verified and are truly citizens of India – if they live in the US illegally, India is ready to take them back."

The Prime Minister also stated that both countries must work together to dismantle the entire system of human trafficking, where ordinary families are targeted and misled into coming to the US illegally.

This statement follows the deportation of 104 Indians from the US, who landed in Amritsar. A second flight with illegal Indian immigrants is expected to land in Amritsar on February 15.

"But it doesn't stop just there for us. These are people from ordinary families. They are shown big dreams, and most of them are misled and brought here. So, we must attack this entire system of human trafficking. It should be the joint effort of the US and India to destroy such an ecosystem from its roots so that human trafficking ends... Our bigger fight is against that entire ecosystem, and we are confident that President Trump will fully cooperate with India in dismantling this ecosystem," he added.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Deportation of Illegal Immigrants

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said during the press conference that India has made a clear stand: in cases of proven illegal immigration, India will take them back.

He emphasized that the return is not the end of the story. There is an ecosystem that enables this racket.

"PM Modi said that India has made its stand very clear that if there are illegal immigrants proven to be Indian citizens in any country abroad, we will take them back. However, he did emphasise that the return of illegal immigrants is not the end of the story," Misri said.