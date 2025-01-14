Search icon
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Polish Town Invites Elon Musk To Buy Its Castle For His European Headquarters

Published 22:33 IST, January 14th 2025

Polish Town Invites Elon Musk To Buy Its Castle For His European Headquarters

A town in Poland is encouraging Elon Musk to buy its vast 13th-century castle and turn it into his European headquarters.

Polish Town Invites Elon Musk To Buy Its Castle For His European Headquarters | Image: AP

WARSAW: A town in Poland is encouraging Elon Musk to buy its vast 13th-century castle and turn it into his European headquarters.

The mayor of Glogowek, Piotr Bujak, said Tuesday that he recently posted the invitation on Musk’s social media platform X and has sent letters to his companies, advocating for him to buy the castle.

No price tag has been announced, and Musk hasn’t responded to the offer so far.

Bujak told The Associated Press that he saw media reports in Europe suggesting that the U.S. tech billionaire is looking for a sizeable location, possibly a castle in Italy, as a hub for his operations on the continent.

The Glogowek castle in southwestern Poland boasts a rich history going back to the Middle Ages, briefly serving as Poland’s capital in the 17th century. It has also hosted composer Ludwig van Beethoven, who wrote music there.

“The castle has a very good vibe and is a perfect location for great things,” Bujak told the AP.

The area has a long winemaking tradition.

“We do not feel worse than Tuscany. We have a perfect climate and this is the best place on Earth,” Bujak said.

Glogowek’s picturesque location is within traveling distance of European capitals Berlin, Prague, Vienna, Bratislava and Warsaw. There is room for a helicopter landing pad too.

The castle requires thorough renovation and needs a private investor, but offers vast spaces for living and business purposes. It belongs to the town.

Updated 22:33 IST, January 14th 2025

