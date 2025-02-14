Pope Francis Admitted to Hospital as Bronchitis Worsens, Cancels Weekend Events

New Delhi: Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital on Friday for treatment of a persistent bout of bronchitis and to undergo diagnostic tests, the Vatican confirmed. The 88-year-old pontiff's health issues have led to the cancellation of his scheduled engagements through at least Monday.

Continuing Public Engagements Despite Illness

Despite being diagnosed with bronchitis on February 6, Pope Francis continued to conduct daily audiences from his Vatican residence. He attended his general audience on Wednesday and even presided over an outdoor Mass on Sunday. However, he opted to have his speeches read aloud by an aide, citing breathing difficulties. (Also Read: Pope Condemns Trump's Mass Deportations, Critiques Vance in Letter to US Bishops)

Signs of Worsening Condition

During his Friday engagements, Francis appeared bloated and pale, indicating possible water retention from medication prescribed for his lung infection. Given his medical history—having had part of one lung removed in his youth—such infections have been a recurring issue, especially during winter months.

History of Health Struggles

Francis has frequently battled respiratory illnesses and mobility issues, using a wheelchair, walker, or cane. He has also suffered two recent falls, injuring his arm and chin. His latest hospitalization took place at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, where he had undergone surgery in June 2023 to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia.

Previous Hospitalisations

In early 2023, Francis was admitted for three days to receive intravenous antibiotics for a respiratory infection. Prior to that, in July 2021, he spent ten days at the same hospital for intestinal surgery, later crediting his personal nurse for urging him to seek medical attention.

Hospitalisation Following Friday Audiences

The Vatican announced that the Pope was admitted to the hospital following his Friday audiences, which included meetings with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and CNN head Mark Thompson.

“This morning, at the end of the audience, Pope Francis will be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue in a hospital setting treatment for bronchitis that is still ongoing,” a Vatican statement read.

Cancellations of Holy Year Events

Due to his condition, Francis has cancelled his participation in several key events, including an audience with artists on Saturday, a Mass on Sunday, and a visit to Rome’s Cinecittà studios on Monday. While a Vatican cardinal will preside over the Mass in his place, the other events have been entirely scrapped due to the Pope’s inability to attend.

Contrast to 2023 Hospitalisation

Unlike the Vatican’s initial handling of Francis’ hospitalization for bronchitis in 2023, where it first claimed he had gone in for scheduled tests, this time the Vatican has been more upfront about his condition. In 2023, the pontiff later revealed he had experienced chest pain and was rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with bronchitis and put on intravenous antibiotics. Upon his discharge on April 1, he humorously stated, “I’m still alive.”

Recounting His Past Near-Death Experience

Francis has spoken about his earlier battle with a severe lung infection in his autobiography Hope, where he credited his survival to a nurse named Sister Cornelia Caraglio.

“She was an experienced, cultured woman who had worked as a teacher in Greece, and she quickly realized the seriousness of my situation: She called the specialist, who drained one and a half liters of fluid from my lungs. It began a slow and unsteady climb back from the brink between life and death,” he recalled.

The nurse also took the bold step of doubling his prescribed medication dosage, a decision Francis believes played a crucial role in saving his life.

“She had intuition and practical experience, and certainly no lack of courage,” he wrote. “My companions came from the seminary to visit me; some also gave me their blood for transfusions. Gradually the fevers decided to leave me, and the light began to return.”

Francis’ health remains under close watch as he continues his recovery at Gemelli Hospital.