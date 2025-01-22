Pope Prays For People of Los Angeles as They Endure Wildfires

Pope Francis offered prayers Wednesday for the people of Los Angeles as they endure deadly fires.

Francis referred to the disaster during his weekly general audience Wednesday and invoked Our Lady of Guadalupe, which is revered by many Latino Catholics.

“My heart is with the people of Los Angeles who are suffering so much as a result of the fires that have devastated entire neighborhoods and communities,” Francis said. “May Our Lady of Guadalupe intercede for everyone to be a witness of hope.”