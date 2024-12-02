PTI Retracts Claim of Hundreds Dead in Protest, Says 12 Party Workers Killed

Islamabad: Former Pakistan premier Imran Khan's party on Monday said that its 12 workers lost their lives during the recent protest in Islamabad, retracting its previous claim of hundreds of party workers being killed during clashes with security forces in the national capital.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party launched a protest on November 24 to give a sit-in at D-Chowk in Islamabad's Red Zone, where most government buildings are located. His supporters were forcibly dispersed on the night of November 26 when they reached close to D-Chowk.

The protest was promoted by Khan, who on November 13 issued a “final call” for nationwide protests, demanding the restoration of the PTI’s electoral mandate, the release of detained party members, and the reversal of the 26th Amendment, which he said had strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

After his first meeting with Khan at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi following the protest, party chairman Gohar Ali Khan told the media that he provided information about the Islamabad protest to Khan.

While refuting claims made by party leaders about the killing of hundreds of workers, he said: "We will not give irresponsible statements. Only 12 workers have been killed." He also clarified that there were false reports about Khan's health, adding that "the founder of PTI is perfectly fine in Adiala Jail." "Due to a lack of access to newspapers and TV, the founder was unaware of what had transpired in Islamabad on November 26," said Gohar.

"The founder's message is that we should attend the National Assembly session, go to the Senate, and raise this issue in parliament. Protest and take this matter forward," Gohar said, adding that the founder would announce the next course of action later.

He said that they also informed Khan about the killing of Rangers, police, and PTI workers, to which he expressed deep sorrow. "No shots should have been fired during the sit-in or protests, whether in Islamabad or anywhere else," Khan said.

Khan also ordered the care of the injured and paid tribute to all the workers and leaders.

Gohar said Khan’s message to the party was to maintain unity, as opponents are trying to create divisions.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and 93 others in a case about last week’s protests in Islamabad by party supporters.

Khan was arrested by the Rawalpindi police in the New Town police after he was granted bail in the second Toshakhana case last month.