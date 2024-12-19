Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin , on Thursday, discussed the need for alternatives to pornographic websites, suggesting that something more "interesting and passionate" should be created to capture people's attention.

During an interview with local media, Russia Today, Putin acknowledged that porn sites are visited worldwide, not just in Russia. He stressed that while banning or restricting such sites is one approach, it is also important to offer better alternatives. According to Putin, these alternatives should be more engaging and compelling than adult content to fill the gap that leads many people to visit porn sites.

Meanwhile, Putin’s comments to address the issue of online pornography have drawn attention worldwide, which pushed the idea of offering more appealing options to the audience. He noted that this issue is not limited to Russia, but affects people globally.

At the annual news conference on Thursday, President Vladimir Putin boasted that his military operation in Ukraine has strengthened Russia and denied that the ouster of key ally Bashar Assad in Syria had hurt Moscow's prestige. He used the tightly choreographed event, which lasted for about 4 1/2 hours, to reinforce his authority and demonstrate a sweeping command of everything from consumer prices to military hardware.

He claimed that sending troops into Ukraine in 2022 has boosted Russia's military and economic power. He also said that if he could go back in time, he “would have thought that such a decision should have been made earlier,” and Russia should have “prepared for it in advance and more thoroughly.” "Russia has become much stronger over the past two or three years because it has become a truly sovereign country,” he said.

“We are standing firm in terms of economy, we are strengthening our defence potential and our military capability now is the strongest in the world.” Putin, who has held power for nearly a quarter-century and began another six-year term earlier this year, said the military was “advancing toward achieving our goals” in what he calls the special military operation in Ukraine.

In response to a question about a new hypersonic ballistic missile that Russia used for the first time last month to strike Ukraine, Putin scoffed at claims by some Western experts that it could be intercepted by NATO's air defences.