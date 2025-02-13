Search icon
Published 00:29 IST, February 13th 2025

Putin Invites Trump To Moscow To Discuss Ukraine War, Says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited US President Donald Trump to visit Moscow to discuss the Ukraine war, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin | Image: AP

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited US President Donald Trump to visit Moscow, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the invitation was extended during the phone conversation between the two leaders, held earlier today.

"Putin and Trump also agreed to continue personal contacts, including arranging a face-to-face meeting," Peskov said. 

Putin-Trump discuss Middle East

Apart from Ukraine war, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump discussed the Middle East, bilateral relations and a prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow. 

Lengthy and Highly Productive Phone Call, Says Donald Trump 

US President Donald Trump called his phone conversation with Vladimir Putin "lengthy and highly productive".

In a post on Truth Social platform, Trump said he and the Russian president had "agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately" and that he would begin by calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to inform him of their conversation.

Putin last spoke to a sitting U.S. president in February 2022 when he had a call with Joe Biden shortly before ordering thousands of troops into Ukraine.

Trump Dials Zelenskyy 

U.S. President Donald Trump also held a phone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

"Just spoke with Donald Trump. Long conversation. About the possibilities of achieving peace. About our willingness to work together. About our technological capabilities, including drones and other modern manufacturing," Zelensky said following the call.

"Ukraine wants peace more than anyone else. We are defining our joint steps with America to stop Russian aggression and guarantee a reliable, lasting peace," he added.
 

Updated 00:42 IST, February 13th 2025

Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Volodymyr Zelenskyy Joe Biden Dollar

