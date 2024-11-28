Putin Says New Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile Is As Powerful As Nuclear Weapon

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Russia's new intermediate-range ballistic missile, called Oreshnik, is as powerful as a nuclear weapon.

Oreshnik can penetrate underground bunkers and releases dozens of submunitions that “turn everything to dust,” Putin said at the summit in Kazakhstan of a security alliance of former Soviet nations. The use of several Oreshnik missiles in one strike would be comparable in its devastating power to a nuclear weapon, he claimed.

"Although Oreshnik is of course not a weapon of mass destruction," Putin added.