Qatari PM Meets Visiting Hamas Delegation for Ceasefire Talks
Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met with a Hamas delegation headed by senior official Khalil al-Hayya in Doha on Saturday.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Qatar's PM Al Thani | Image: AP
Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met with a Hamas delegation headed by senior official Khalil al-Hayya in Doha on Saturday to discuss possible ceasefire in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.
At the meeting, the two sides talked about the latest progress in ceasefire negotiations and discussed how to promote negotiations and ensure a clear and comprehensive agreement to end the ongoing latest round of Palestine-Israel conflict.
According to a statement by the Gaza-based health authorities on Saturday, the Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 45,484, with 108,090 others injured.
