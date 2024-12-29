Search icon
Published 17:39 IST, December 29th 2024

Qatari PM Meets Visiting Hamas Delegation for Ceasefire Talks

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met with a Hamas delegation headed by senior official Khalil al-Hayya in Doha on Saturday.

Qatar's PM Al Thani | Image: AP

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met with a Hamas delegation headed by senior official Khalil al-Hayya in Doha on Saturday to discuss possible ceasefire in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

At the meeting, the two sides talked about the latest progress in ceasefire negotiations and discussed how to promote negotiations and ensure a clear and comprehensive agreement to end the ongoing latest round of Palestine-Israel conflict.

According to a statement by the Gaza-based health authorities on Saturday, the Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 45,484, with 108,090 others injured.

Updated 17:39 IST, December 29th 2024

