Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Russia Hopes for Stabilisation in Gaza Strip Following Announcement of Ceasefire Agreement

Published 18:04 IST, January 16th 2025

Russia Hopes for Stabilisation in Gaza Strip Following Announcement of Ceasefire Agreement

Russia's Foreign Ministry expressed hope Thursday that a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel would contribute to the "stabilization" of the situation in the region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin | Image: AP

Russia's Foreign Ministry expressed hope Thursday that a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel would contribute to the "stabilization" of the situation in the region.

Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Russia expects its citizen Alexander Trufanov to be released along with other hostages taken by Hamas.

Russian State TV said it was too early to talk about the truce between Hamas and Israel even though both sides announced a ceasefire agreement on Wednesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that a "last-minute crisis" with Hamas was holding up Israeli approval of a long-awaited ceasefire that would pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip and release dozens of hostages. Israeli airstrikes, meanwhile, killed at least 72 people in the war-ravaged territory.

Netanyahu began signaling there were issues with the deal just hours after U.S. President Joe Biden and key mediator Qatar announced it was complete. The objection created a dual reality: War-weary Palestinians in Gaza, the relatives of hostages held there and world leaders all welcomed an agreement, expected to begin Sunday, even as Netanyahu said it was not yet finalized.

It was not yet clear if Netanyahu’s statements merely reflected jockeying to keep his fractious coalition together or whether the deal was at risk.

Netanyahu's office said his Cabinet won’t meet to approve the deal until Hamas backs down, accusing it of reneging on parts of the agreement in an attempt to gain further concessions, without elaborating.

 

Updated 18:04 IST, January 16th 2025

Recommended

Saif's Sister Saba Calls Knife Attack On Him 'Insane', Lauds His Courage
Entertainment News
Saif Stabbing Mystery LIVE: CCTV Reveals Attacker's Face, Hunt On
Entertainment News
WATCH | Railways Installs 76.2m Track Bridge In Katni in 2.5 Hours
India News
Saif Attacker Breached Multi-Layer Security Of High-Profile Society
Entertainment News
Sitanshu Kotak Named India's Batting Coach Ahead Of England Series
SportFit
Sunita Williams & Nick Hague's Historic Spacewalk LIVE: Visuals From ISS
Science News
BCCI Secretary Downplays Indian Cricket Rift Between Rohit And Gambhir
SportFit
Kangana's Double Standard Exposed Over Silence In Saif Ali Khan's Case
Entertainment News
Ex-RCB Player Expresses Desire To Become Team India Coach
SportFit
Congress Moves SC In Favour of 1991 Places of Worship Act
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: