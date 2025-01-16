Russia Hopes for Stabilisation in Gaza Strip Following Announcement of Ceasefire Agreement

Russia's Foreign Ministry expressed hope Thursday that a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel would contribute to the "stabilization" of the situation in the region.

Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Russia expects its citizen Alexander Trufanov to be released along with other hostages taken by Hamas.

Russian State TV said it was too early to talk about the truce between Hamas and Israel even though both sides announced a ceasefire agreement on Wednesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that a "last-minute crisis" with Hamas was holding up Israeli approval of a long-awaited ceasefire that would pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip and release dozens of hostages. Israeli airstrikes, meanwhile, killed at least 72 people in the war-ravaged territory.

Netanyahu began signaling there were issues with the deal just hours after U.S. President Joe Biden and key mediator Qatar announced it was complete. The objection created a dual reality: War-weary Palestinians in Gaza, the relatives of hostages held there and world leaders all welcomed an agreement, expected to begin Sunday, even as Netanyahu said it was not yet finalized.

It was not yet clear if Netanyahu’s statements merely reflected jockeying to keep his fractious coalition together or whether the deal was at risk.