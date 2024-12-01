S Jaishankar Seeks Justice For Indian Student Shot Dead in USA, MEA Pledges All Possible Assistance

Chicago: A student from Telangana's Khammam district was tragically shot and killed by armed assailants at a gas station near Chicago, USA to which the Indian government has pledged all possible assistance, and Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar has called for justice for the victim.

22-year-old Sai Teja Nukarapu recently traveled to the United States to pursue an MBA and was working part-time at the gas station.

According to reports, he was not scheduled to work at the time of the incident but had stayed back to assist a friend.

The assailants reportedly entered the station, looted money, and opened fire while fleeing the scene, leaving Sai Teja grievously injured. Despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after the incident.

Consulate and Government Respond

The Consulate General of India in Chicago has expressed deep grief over the incident, demanding swift action against the perpetrators. “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the murder of Indian student Nukarapu Sai Teja. We demand immediate action against the culprits and will extend all possible assistance to the victim’s family,” the Consulate posted on X (formerly Twitter).

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also conveyed his condolences, stating he was "deeply grieved" by the news.

Family Seeks Assistance

Sai Teja’s family in Khammam has appealed to the government for help in repatriating his mortal remains to India. Local representative Madhusudan Thatha, who visited the family, revealed that Sai Teja had been in the U.S. for only four months before the tragic incident.