  • S Korea Anti-Corruption Agency Asks Police to Take Over Efforts to Detain Yoon

Published 06:34 IST, January 6th 2025

S Korea Anti-Corruption Agency Asks Police to Take Over Efforts to Detain Yoon

The agency and police confirmed the discussion on Monday, hours before the one-week warrant for Yoon's detention was to expire.

South Korea's parliament has voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol | Image: AP

Seoul: South Korea's anti-corruption agency has requested that police take over efforts to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol after its investigators failed to bring him to custody following an hours-long standoff with the presidential security service last week.

The agency and police confirmed the discussion on Monday, hours before the one-week warrant for Yoon's detention was to expire. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials will likely seek a new court warrant to extend the window for Yoon's detention, according to police.

The Seoul Western District Court had issued a warrant to detain Yoon on December 31, after he dodged several requests by investigators to appear for questioning.

The anti-corruption agency, which leads a joint investigation with police and military investigators, is weighing charges of rebellion after the conservative president, apparently frustrated that his policies were blocked by a legislature dominated by the liberal opposition, declared martial law on December 3 and dispatched troops to surround the National Assembly.

(Except the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)

Updated 06:34 IST, January 6th 2025

