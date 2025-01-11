Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Santa Anita Postpones Weekend Racing As Track is Staging Area for Fire Relief Efforts

Published 23:50 IST, January 11th 2025

Santa Anita Postpones Weekend Racing As Track is Staging Area for Fire Relief Efforts

A flareup of the wildfire on the west side of Los Angeles that prompted new evacuations has caused Santa Anita to cancel horse racing this weekend.

Los Angeles Wildfires | Image: AP

A flareup of the wildfire on the west side of Los Angeles that prompted new evacuations has caused Santa Anita to cancel horse racing this weekend.

The track in Arcadia, near the smoldering Eaton fire that decimated Altadena, had said Friday that it would go ahead with Saturday racing, pending air quality conditions .

However, track officials said early Saturday that given the Friday night developments involving the Palisades fire, there will be no racing this weekend.

They said air quality standards at the track remain well within the limits set by the California Horse Racing Board and the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, but cited the growing impact of the fires throughout Los Angeles County.

The sprawling 90-year-old track is being used to support several relief efforts.

The charity drop-off that was set up at the Rose Bowl was relocated to Santa Anita's south parking lot on Friday. Southern California Edison is using the entire north parking lot as its basecamp to restore power to those in the affected areas. The track is working with other organizations requesting space.

Morning training will continue as scheduled Saturday and Sunday. The track has its own security staff and does not use local first responders for normal events.

Rescheduled dates for the postponed races will be announced later.

Pepperdine postponed its men's and women's basketball doubleheader on Saturday, citing the ongoing Palisades fire and travel conditions in Los Angeles that have impacted Loyola Marymount's plans.

There are no immediate threats posed to Pepperdine’s Malibu campus by the fire, which remains about 2 1/2 miles away. However, access to campus is restricted to the north side. Pacific Coast Highway south of campus is closed.

Pepperdine and LMU are coordinating with the West Coast Conference to reschedule the games.

Meanwhile, USC is planning to play its Big Ten women's game between the fourth-ranked Trojans and Penn State on Sunday night. Officials are monitoring conditions, a spokesperson said.

Updated 23:50 IST, January 11th 2025

Recommended

Kartik Aaryan Is Finally A Graduate, 'Only After A Decade' | WATCH
Entertainment News
Sonu's Fateh Action Film Refuses To Bow Down In Front Of Game Changer
Entertainment News
Good News For Kolkata: Metro To Increase Frequency Of Trains
India News
J&K Determined to Wipe-out Drug Syndicate, Narco-terror Nexus: LG Sinha
India News
Curfew Imposed in Manipur's Kangpokpi District Amid Rising Tensions
India News
Thane Man Dupes Family of ₹8.87 Lakh With Fake Black Magic Cure, Booked
India News
They Don't Deserve To Work With Me: Kangana Disses Bollywood Directors
Entertainment News
Ram Charan's Game Changer Hindi Collection Remains Steady On Day 2
Entertainment News
CM Yogi Says PM Modi Ended 500-Year Wait for Ayodhya People | LIVE
India News
Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 2: Massive Drop In Biz
Entertainment News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: