Scientists Capture Record-Breaking ‘Ghost Particle’ in Mediterranean Waters

New Delhi: Scientists on Wednesday made a groundbreaking discovery, identifying the most powerful ghost particle yet through a neutrino detector still under construction at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea, bringing humanity closer to understanding neutrinos.

The newly detected particle is reported to be thirty times more active and energetic than any previously detected on Earth, according to the Associated Press.

The report added that while scientists believe the particle originated outside the Milky Way galaxy, its exact source has yet to be identified.

Discovery was made using the Cubic Kilometre Neutrino Telescope (KM3NeT), which includes two large neutrino detectors, Reuters reported.

Physicist Paschal Coyle from France’s Marseille Particle Physics Centre (CPPM) stated in research published in the Nature journal, "it's in a completely unexplored region of energy," while Aart Heijboer, a scientist at the Netherlands’ Nikhef National Institute for Subatomic Physics, described the energy of this neutrino as "exceptional."

The discovery opens up many possibilities, including the potential presence of more powerful ghost particles on Earth.

"It's a sign that we're on the right track, and it's also a hint that maybe there might be a surprise," said Syracuse University physicist Denver Whittington, who was not involved in the new research, according to the Associated Press report.

What is a Ghost Particle?

Neutrinos, often called ‘ghost particles,’ are emitted by stars and are known for their negligible mass and ability to go undetected. According to an AFP report, they are the second most abundant particles in the universe. They carry no electric charge and can pass through vast quantities, sometimes even trillions, of our bodies.

Italian researcher Rosa Coniglione said that neutrinos serve as "special cosmic messengers" when they reach Earth, providing a glimpse into the far reaches of the universe.