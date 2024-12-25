Several Injured After Car Crushes Pedestrians In New York's Herald Square On Christmas Day

New York: A car hit and crushed several pedestrians in New York's Herald Square on Christmas Day, leaving several people severely injured on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 4 PM at the busy intersection of 6th Avenue and West 34th Street in Manhattan.

Reports suggest that it is yet unclear whether the crash was intentional or an accident, and authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were affected. The injured individuals were taken to nearby hospitals, where they were reported to be in stable condition.

Further, the details about the vehicle involved and the accused driver are unclear. The question regarding, whether the victims were hit by the car on the crosswalk or the sidewalk and the identity of the driver is also not ascertained.

If reports are to be believed, no arrests or charges have been made so far.

Notably, Herald Square is a popular shopping area, home to Macy's flagship store, which attracts many tourists during the Christmas season.

The police are still investigating the incident.