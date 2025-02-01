Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 17:00 IST, February 1st 2025

Sick And Wounded Children Begin Crossing From Gaza to Egypt

A group of 50 sick and wounded Palestinian children began crossing to Egypt for treatment through Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Saturday, in the first opening of the border since Israel captured it nearly nine months ago.

Gaza | Image: AP

A group of 50 sick and wounded Palestinian children began crossing to Egypt for treatment through Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Saturday, in the first opening of the border since Israel captured it nearly nine months ago.

The reopening of the Rafah crossing represents a significant breakthrough that bolsters the ceasefire deal Israel and Hamas agreed to earlier this month. Israel agreed to reopen the crossing after Hamas released the last living female hostages in Gaza.

Egyptian television showed an Palestinian Red Cross ambulance pulling up to the crossing gate, and several children were brought out on stretchers and transferred to ambulances on the Egyptian side.

Updated 17:00 IST, February 1st 2025

Recommended

Eight Maoists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Bijapur
India News
No Reduction in Public Spending on Capital Expenditure: FM | LIVE
India News
1 Crore More People Will Pay No Income Tax Due to Hike in Rebate: FM
India News
'Systematic Correction': Anupam Mittal on Tax Rebate Upto Rs 12 Lakh
India News
Neymar Welcomed Back To Santos FC In Massive Ceremony
SportFit
Boman Irani’s Directorial Debut The Mehta Boys Recieves Standing Ovation
Entertainment News
'Progressive and Futuristic': Bihar CM Welcome Proposals In Budget 2025
India News
Union Budget 2025: FM Announces exemption on EV battery manufacturing
Automobile News
Dispute Over Concussion Sub Erupts As Ex-India Star Question Rana
SportFit
Budget 2025: Stock Maket Muted, As FM Sitharaman Presents Union Budget
Republic Business
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: