'Situation on Knife Edge': UK MPs Priti Patel, Barry Gardiner Slam Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

London: Amid the escalating atrocities against minorities especially Hindus in Bangladesh , UK MPs Preeti Patel and Barry Gardiner condemned the violence in the South Asian country, saying that "the situation is clearly on a knife edge."

Speaking in the UK Parliament on Monday, Labour MP Barry Gardiner, representing Brent West, asked the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs to make a statement on the situation in Bangladesh and the recent attacks on the Hindu community.

In response, Catherine West, the Under-Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, assured the parliament that the interim government of Bangladesh had promised support for minority communities in the country.

"At the meeting with Chief Adviser Yunus, I discussed the full range of bilateral issues, including the importance of protecting religious minorities in Bangladesh. The UK Government support freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression in Bangladesh through both our political advocacy and development programme funding," said West.

West continued to address the situation concerning Hindus in Bangladesh, saying: "Regarding the Hindu community specifically, I was assured by the interim government of Bangladesh that support would be available for minority communities ahead of Durga Puja, a major national festival. We were pleased to see the establishment of a special policing unit to protect mandaps—the Hindu places of worship—which I am sure my hon. Friend is aware of."

Gardiner Speaks on Arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das

Speaking at the parliament, Gardiner also raised concerns about the arrest of Hindu leader and former ISKCON priest Prabhu Chinmoy Krishna Das. He said, "A leading Hindu monk, Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former leader of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness has been arrested. ISKCON is a worldwide branch of modern Hinduism with its UK headquarters at Bhaktivedanta Manor in Bushey, many of whose worshippers live in my constituency of Brent West and the surrounding areas of north-west London."

"People are concerned that while he was engaged in exclusively peaceful protest, he has been denied due process, charged with sedition and refused bail, yet none of the individuals who attacked the temples has been apprehended or charged," he added.

As the Labour MP continued, he emphasised an urgent need to restore peace, saying, "The situation is clearly on a knife edge. With such large diaspora populations in the UK and large Hindu communities with strong links to the community in Bangladesh, I ask my hon. Friend what more she can do to have discussions with the Bangladeshi Government and other partners in the region to ensure that tensions are lowered, the rule of law put into effect, and calm and order restored."

'What We're Witnessing Now is Uncontrolled Violence'

Additionally, Priti Patel, Conservative MP, also raised concerns, echoing Gardiner’s statements, saying, "She (Catherine West) is right to point out that, as the hon. Member for Brent West said, the degree of escalation in the violence is deeply, deeply concerning. What we are witnessing now is uncontrolled violence in many quarters. We are watching with horror and shock as further violence spreads in Bangladesh."

"Will the Minister give details of the Government’s engagement with the Bangladesh Government on that particular matter? What discussions have taken place? Have we been robust in pursuing: the right to protect life; the prevention of violence and persecution; and, importantly, tolerance for religious belief? What efforts have the Government undertaken to build on the previous Government’s work to promote freedom of religion and belief in Bangladesh? Can the Minister say what discussions are taking place with other international partners to help restore the stability we desperately need to see in Bangladesh?" Patel asked.

In her response, West assured MPs that the British High Commission in Dhaka is actively involved in supporting a peaceful transition in Bangladesh.