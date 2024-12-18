Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 17:52 IST, December 18th 2024

Slovak PM says Ukraine Will Not Be Invited to NATO

Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico said Wednesday that Ukraine won't be invited to join NATO and Russia would not withdraw its troops from the occupied Crimean peninsula.

Slovak PM Robert Fico | Image: AP

Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico said Wednesday that Ukraine won't be invited to join NATO and Russia would not withdraw its troops from the occupied Crimean peninsula or other parts of Ukraine.

“Ukraine won’t be invited to NATO. It will lose a third of its territory. There will be foreign military forces there," he said.

Speaking to the Parliamentary Committee for European Affairs on Wednesday, Fico accepted that Russia had violated international law by invading Ukraine but largely blamed the West for pushing Ukraine "into a bad situation."

He spoke ahead of his trip to an EU summit in Brussels.

Known for his pro-Russia views, Fico ended his country’s military aid for Ukraine and opposes EU sanctions on Russia.

 

Updated 17:52 IST, December 18th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.