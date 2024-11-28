Smoked Turkey, Green Beans & More: How Sunita Williams Celebrated Thanksgiving in Space | WATCH

Washington: NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams is celebrating Thanksgiving in space aboard the International Space Station (ISS) with her fellow crew members.

Having been in microgravity for nearly six months, Williams expressed her excitement about the holiday celebrations planned for November 28, 2024.

In a video message, she mentioned that, even though they are far from Earth, the Thanksgiving spirit is still alive among the astronauts.

Sunita Williams, Her Crew Celebrate Thanksgiving In Space | WATCH

This year, Williams and her crewmates, including Barry "Butch" Wilmore, enjoyed a special meal with traditional dishes like smoked turkey, cranberry sauce, green beans, mashed potatoes, and apple cobbler.

Williams noted that they have prepared a Thanksgiving-inspired menu to ensure they can celebrate the occasion meaningfully. "We have a bunch of food that we've packed away that is Thanksgiving-ish," she remarked, reassuring those concerned about their supplies.

The astronauts will take a break from their rigorous work schedule to relax and connect with family members on Earth via video calls.

Williams expressed gratitude for her family and the opportunity to live and work in space, stating that she feels fortunate to be in her "happy place."

The crew's celebration will include watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a beloved tradition for many Americans.

Along with their festive meal, the astronauts are also focused on their mission goals, which include furthering scientific research and developing new technologies for future exploration missions.

As they come together in the distinctive setting of the ISS, Williams shared a heartfelt message of thanks to those supporting her and the crew throughout the mission.