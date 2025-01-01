Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • South Korea Air Crash Investigators Extract Black Box Data as Grieving Families Mourn the Victims

Published 16:47 IST, January 1st 2025

South Korea Air Crash Investigators Extract Black Box Data as Grieving Families Mourn the Victims

Grieving relatives of the victims of the South Korea plane crash gathered at the site to pay respects to their loved ones on New Year's Day, as officials said they've extracted data from one of the retrieved black boxes.

Representative image. | Image: AP

Grieving relatives of the victims of the South Korea plane crash gathered at the site to pay respects to their loved ones on New Year's Day, as officials said they've extracted data from one of the retrieved black boxes to find the exact cause of the crash.

All but two of the 181 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 737-800 operated by Jeju Air died when it crashed at Muan International Airport, in southern South Korea, on Sunday.
Video showed the aircraft without its landing gear deployed landing on its belly at high speed and then skidding off the end of the runaway into a concrete fence and bursting into flames. The footage showed the plane was experiencing an apparent engine problem in addition to the landing gear malfunction.

Investigators say the pilot received a warning from air traffic controllers of possible bird strikes and the plane issued a distress signal before the crash.
The Transport Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that it has completed works to extract data from the cockpit voice recorder — one of the two black boxes recovered from the wreckage. It said the data would be converted into audio files. A damaged flight data recorder will be sent to the United States for an analysis, the ministry added.

All of the victims were South Korean, except for two Thais nationals, with many returning from Bangkok after Christmas holidays.
The bereaved families visited the site on Wednesday for the first time since the crash for an emotional memorial service. They were bused to the site where they took turns laying white flowers. Many knelt and bowed deeply before a memorial table laid with food, including "ddeokguk," a Korean rice cake soup eaten on New Year's Day.

The Transport Ministry said authorities have completed the complicated process of identifying all 179 victims. It said the government has so far handed over 11 bodies to relatives.
The country is observing seven days of national mourning following the deadliest disaster in South Korea's aviation history in decades.

The government has begun safety inspections of all 101 Boeing 737-800s operated by the country's domestic airlines. On Tuesday, a team of U.S. investigators, including representatives from Boeing, examined the crash site.
Officials have said they will consider whether the airport's localizer — a set of antennas housed in a concrete fence at the end of the runway designed to guide aircraft during landings — should have been constructed with lighter materials that would break more easily upon impact.
 

Updated 16:47 IST, January 1st 2025

Recommended

11 Maoists Surrender Before Fadnavis at Gadchiroli Police HQs | LIVE
India News
Police Refusing To Share Video: Puneet Khurana’s Sister's Big Revelation
India News
10 Dead, 30 Injured After Vehicle Rams Into Crowd in New Orleans
World News
TMKOC Fame Jheel Mehta Ties The Knot With Aditya Dube, First Video Out
Entertainment News
India, Pakistan Conduct Annual Exchange of List of Nuclear Installations
India News
Cabinet's First New Year Decision Puts Farmers First: PM Modi
India News
Hyderabad Toofans Bag Bonus Point With Shootout Win Vs Delhi SG Pipers
SportFit
Shoot For Nani Starrer HIT 3 Halted As Crew Member Dies On Set
Entertainment News
Maruti Suzuki India Sales Rose in December 2024: All You Need to Know
Automobile
Alex Carey Provides Massive Update On Mitchell Starc's Rib Injury
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.