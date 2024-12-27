Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • South Korea's Opposition-Controlled National Assembly Votes to Impeach Acting Leader Han

Published 14:10 IST, December 27th 2024

South Korea's Opposition-Controlled National Assembly Votes to Impeach Acting Leader Han

South Korea's opposition-controlled National Assembly has voted to impeach the country's acting leader, Han Duck-soo.

South Korea's Opposition-Controlled National Assembly Votes to Impeach Acting Leader Han | Image: AP

Seoul: South Korea's opposition-controlled National Assembly has voted to impeach the country's acting leader, Han Duck-soo.

The assembly approved the impeachment motion in a 192-0 vote on Friday. Governing party lawmakers boycotted the vote.

Han, the No. 2 official in South Korea, has been the caretaker leader after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by the assembly over his short-lived imposition of martial law earlier this month.

Han's impeachment further deepens South Korea's political crisis and damages its international image.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 14:10 IST, December 27th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.